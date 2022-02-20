3 injured in 5-vehicle pileup on Highway 917 in Nichols area, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle pileup on Highway 917, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the crash, which happened about 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 917 and South Nichols Highway, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work at the scene, HCFR said. At least one large truck was involved in the crash.

Mullins Fire & Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash, which is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.