HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a crash Friday evening on Dick Pond Road near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of Dick Pond Road and Highway 17 Bypass, HCFR said.

Three people were injured in the two-vehicle crash, according to HCFR.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.