HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after two-vehicle crash in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Heartwood Lane, Horry County Fire rescue said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 5:25 p.m.

Officials are asking to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.