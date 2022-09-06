HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t see anything but heard gunshots. The victim had a bullet fragment in their foot.

The name of the club is not listed in the report, but the incident location is listed as a location on Green Sea Road.

A second victim told police there was a fight at the club and a person got kicked out. That person returned with a gun and started shooting, according to the report.

Officers went to the club to secure the area when a third person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the report. The third victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. No other information was immediately available.