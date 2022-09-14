HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 9:35 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Freemont Road. HCFR asked drivers to avoid the for the safety of those at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

