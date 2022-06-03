HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week.

Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police.

Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old Nasirea Brewnoplis Jerome Gate, of Longs, and 17-year-old Todd Allen Fry, Jr., of Conway, have been charged in connection to the case. Dajon and Nasirea Grate are facing two counts of murder. Fry is facing one count of murder, along with being an accessory before the fact to a felony.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads. Another person was injured in the shooting.

Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed.