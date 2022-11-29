HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple lanes of traffic are blocked after a three-vehicle crash took place Tuesday afternoon near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 4:08 p.m. in the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Castlewood Trail, HCFR said.

Nobody was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

HCFR has asked that drivers avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

