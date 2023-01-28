HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a 30-year-old man for sexually exploiting minors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mason Edward Carter was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter’s arrest comes after the ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on a phone line, according to HCSO. Investigators were able to identify Carter as the owner of that particular phone line, securing arrest warrants.

No further details were immediately available.