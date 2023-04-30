HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand as storms moved through the area, according to the company’s outage map.
As of 3:40 p.m., about 1,400 customers were without power in the Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, and Murrells Inlet areas, according to the map. Fewer than 50 customers in Loris are affected.
For the most up-to-date information on power outages, check with your electric company:
- Duke Energy
- Horry Electric Cooperative
- Lynches River Electric Cooperative
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
- Santee Cooper
- Dominion Energy/SCE&G
