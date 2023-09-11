SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of volunteers, including some in Surfside Beach, will be combing South Carolina beaches on Saturday as part of the state’s largest single-day litter cleanup event.

The group Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful will host one of the cleanups from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue N. beach access in Surfside Beach as part of the 34th annual S.C. Grand Consortium’s Beach Sweep/River Sweep.

According to organizers, volunteers on foot or in boats removed more than 16.5 tons of debris from along more than 210 miles of the state’s beaches, marshes and waterways in 2022. The trash typically includes plastic and glass bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys and cigarette butts. They have even removed household appliances, vehicle tires and building materials.

Volunteers will be provided with bags and gloves, and there is no need to pre-registration or sign up for the event, Keep Surfside Beach said. Coffee and refreshments will be provided by Benjamin’s Bakery and all participants will receive a sticker good for 10% off at Gracious Pig, Pizza Hyena or Chimichanga Llama on the day of the sweep.

Volunteers are also encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to support the South Strand Helping Hand food pantry.

The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.