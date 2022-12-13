HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said.
Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he may be driving a Chrysler Sebring convertible with South Carolina license plate number IZM480.
Anyone with information on Decosier’s location is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.