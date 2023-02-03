HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly held hostage and physically and sexually assaulted in January at a campsite near Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass.
Daniel Dunkle, 31, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery by a mob. He remains in jail on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records.
According to arrest warrants, Dunkle and two other men, Kelly Clemmons, 42, and Caleb Tucker, 35, all of Myrtle Beach, were armed with guns, a machete and a piece of rebar when they taped the woman’s hands to her lower legs. The woman was then hit with multiple items and sexually assaulted, the warrants said.
The warrant said Dunkle, who had a machete, chased the woman and hit her with his fist. He suffered a hand injury and was treated at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Clemmons was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Jan. 23 and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree assault and battery by a mob, according to online jail records.
Tucker was booked into the jail on Monday and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery by a mob.
Clemmons and Tucker are also still in jail, according to online jail records.
