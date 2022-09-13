HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive.

No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

The cause of the remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

