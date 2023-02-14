HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. in the area of Red Bluff Road and Little Hal Lane, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No other details were immediately available.