HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Clay Pond Road and George Bishop Parkway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

People are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and Horry County police are assisting.