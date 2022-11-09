HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash that blocked lanes of traffic near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.