HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were being reported Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Horry County, authorities said.

Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash in the area of W. Highway 501 and the Aynor-bound Highway 22 exit ramp, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched at 7:23 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m., a South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the road blocked and emergency crews working in the area. The road has since reopened.

No additional details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

