HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the area W. Highway 19 and S. Green Sea Road in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 5:57 a.m., HCFR said. Some people were trapped inside.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.