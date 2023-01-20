HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are being taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 8:20 a.m. to the crash in the area of E. Highway 9 and Flag Patch Roads. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked while emergency crews work at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, along with Horry County police.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.