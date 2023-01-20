HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are being taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:20 a.m. to the crash in the area of E. Highway 9 and Flag Patch Roads. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, along with Horry County police.

No additional information was immediately available.

