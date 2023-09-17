HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hurt after two vehicles crashed and overturned in the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelley Drive near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Four people have been taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Some people were trapped inside.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.