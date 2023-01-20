HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a crash that injured four people Friday in the Aynor area, according to the agency.
The three-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Bluewater Road, HCFR said. Four people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It’s unclear if any patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash and no other details were immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.