Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a more specific location.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to officials.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. near 3450 E. SC 9 Business near Loris, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.