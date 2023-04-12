HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting an individual on the campus of Coastal Carolina University on April 6, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Police arrested 18-year-olds Stephen Alexander Reynolds III, Stephen Alexis Munguia, Ethan Isaiah Thompson and 19-year-old Chase Elijah Gibson on third-degree assault charges, warrants show.

Police met with the victim at Conway Medical Center, who told them he was jumped by three or four individuals, according to a police report obtained by News13. The victim said he was leaving HTC Center in his vehicle when he noticed a group of people in the road.

The report said the victim then blew his horn to get their attention so the group would move. He then started to drive past them and as he was driving off, one of the men allegedly threw something at his vehicle.

The victim said he then exited his vehicle to confront the men, according to the report. He was then punched in the head by one of the men, when the other three then joined in and continued to kick him and punch him while he was on the ground.

According to the report, the victim then bit one of the men’s fingers, which led to the men letting him go and get back into his vehicle.

The report notes that the victim had a knot on his forehead, was missing a bottom front tooth and had a small cut on his inner bottom lip.

Police observed surveillance footage of the incident, which confirmed one of the men threw something at the victim’s vehicle which appeared to contain a liquid, but it was unclear if it was a bottle or a can, according to the report.

The men were tracked by surveillance footage, which showed one of them using a student ID to get into a dorm room. Coastal Carolina told News13 that Gibson is the only one of the four who is a student at the school.

During interviews with police, the four men claimed the victim was “talking trash” out of the window of his vehicle and that they “did what they had to do,” according to the report.

All four of the men were released from jail on April 7 on a $1,000 disposed bond, booking records show.