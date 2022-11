HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.