HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash Monday morning blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to HCFR.
Three people were taken to a hospital, HCFR said. At least one person was trapped in a vehicle.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews work.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.