HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash Monday morning blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to HCFR.

Three people were taken to a hospital, HCFR said. At least one person was trapped in a vehicle.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews work.