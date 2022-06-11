HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash blocked a section of Highway 501 in Horry County on Saturday, but there were no serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle near Forestbrook. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No one was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
