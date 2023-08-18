HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of traffic in the area of E. Highway 501 and Causey Road near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:20 a.m. and drivers are asked to avoid the area while first responders work in the area. No injuries are being reported.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.