HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Green Sea Man was jailed Monday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 16, online jail records showed.

Deney Terell Hemingway allegedly was involved in an incident on Feb. 7 at a home in the Nichols area, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. Officers were called to the home more than week later on Feb. 16 to investigate a report of a sexual assault, the report said.

An officer talked to the victim and two other people who said Hemingway had showed up at the home unexpectedly and walked in through an unlocked door, the report said. The victim told the officer that Hemingway put his hand around their neck, but the report said the victim was not comfortable providing additional details.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hemingway remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

