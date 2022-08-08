HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said.

The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 p.m., according to an outage map on Santee Cooper’s website.

According to the website, the outage was caused by an animal.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.