HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Socastee-area home overnight and displaced five residents, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the fire on Laney Street.
No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting the people who lived in the home.
The fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.