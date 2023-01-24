HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a Socastee-area home overnight and displaced five residents, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the fire on Laney Street.

No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting the people who lived in the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.