HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five homes in Horry County were damaged Tuesday and Wednesday due to storms, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

SCEMD said none of the homes damaged were destroyed. Across the state, there were more than 40 homes damaged and 14 destroyed, according to a news release.

Most of the damage was in Allendale and Bamberg counties.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Brittons Neck area of Marion County before it weakened to an EF-0 and crossed into Horry County. At least five tornados touched down across the state, including an EF-3 in Allendale, according to SCEMD.

No deaths were reported in South Carolina from any of the storms, according to SCEMD.

The numbers reported are current as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to SCEMD.