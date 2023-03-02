SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing in Surfside Beach, according to lottery officials.
The ticket was purchased at Refuel #53 at 1300 Highway 17 North, officials said.
The Powerball numbers were 2 – 9 – 28 – 36 – 53 with a Powerball of 4.
More than 10,000 players in South Carolina have prizes between $4 and $50,000, according to lottery officials.
