HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday evening at her home in the Conway area and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office believes she died earlier in the day.

No other details were immediately available. Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide, Willard said.

