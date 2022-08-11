HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center said on Wednesday that 55 animals were adopted at two adoption locations after more than 130 animals were seized in police investigations.

“We are so grateful for every single community member who turned out to help the cause,” HCACC said in a Facebook post. “We are absolutely celebrating the victories of this #WaggingTailsWednesday, but there remains work to be done.”

More animals will be made available for adoption on Thursday, according to the center.

Animals can be adopted at Tamroc Kennels on Bush Drive or at the animal care center on Industrial Park Road. There is no fee to adopt from Tamroc Kennels where a number of dogs are being held temporarily. There is a fee for small dogs and farm animals adopted at the animal care center.

Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat.