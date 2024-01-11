HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 501 near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened near 5th Avenue, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 7:17 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police are assisting.
