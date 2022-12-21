HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as lanes are blocked, HCFR said.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The Conway Fire Department is assisting.

No other details were immediately available.