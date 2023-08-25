HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a mobile home fire in Murrels Inlet, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Sherry Risner died at her home Thursday on Shamrock Circle of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

Two people were in the home when it caught fire at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Kosto of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District. The second person got out but was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

No additional details were released.