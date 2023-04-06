HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week is considered endangered because of an ongoing medical condition, according to Horry County police.

William Ray Griffith was last seen on April 1 near Old Bryan Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, HCPD said. He is about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.