HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week is considered endangered because of an ongoing medical condition, according to Horry County police.
William Ray Griffith was last seen on April 1 near Old Bryan Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, HCPD said. He is about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.
