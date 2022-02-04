$6M to go to Murrells Inlet dredging, Garden City beach re-nourishment

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $6 million in federal infrastructure money will go to Murrells Inlet dredging and Garden City beach re-nourishment, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District.

$6.1 million will go towards dredging Murrells Inlet’s federal channel that is used by the commercial fishing industry, according to the release. The material will then be used for the southern tip of Garden City Beach.

“Completion of this project is win-win for the community, providing for safe navigation at Murrells Inlet while also providing for storm damage risk reduction benefits from the placement of beach quality dredged material at Garden City Beach,” the release states.

The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November.