HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven people were displaced Tuesday afternoon following a house fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 3:57 p.m. on the 1000 block of Durham Lane, HCFR said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished, according to HCFR.
The seven people displaced will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.
No additional information was immediately available.