HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven people were displaced Tuesday afternoon following a house fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 3:57 p.m. on the 1000 block of Durham Lane, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished, according to HCFR.

The seven people displaced will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.