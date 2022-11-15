HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven people are being taken to the hospital after a passenger van and another vehicle crashed late Tuesday morning in the Green Sea area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and N. Green Sea Road, HCFR said. It’s unclear whether any of the injuries are serious or life-threatening.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews continue to work in the area.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
