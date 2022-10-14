HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.