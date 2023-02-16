HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 75-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found dead, according to an Horry County police spokesperson.

Paul James McNeill was last seen on Feb. 6 at the Grand Strand Medical Center, police said. His body was found Thursday morning near the northbound entrance to Highway 31 off Robert Grissom Parkway.

Foul play is not suspected, the spokesperson said. Police previously said that McNeill had several medical problems and was considered endangered.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday, the spokesperson said.