HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities are looking for a 75-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week and is considered to be in danger because of his health.

Paul James McNeill was last seen on Feb. 6 at the Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County police. He is about 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

“He is considered endangered due to various medical factors,” police said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

