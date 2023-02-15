HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities are looking for a 75-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week and is considered to be in danger because of his health.
Paul James McNeill was last seen on Feb. 6 at the Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Horry County police. He is about 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
“He is considered endangered due to various medical factors,” police said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.