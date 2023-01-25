HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said.

The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor City, North Carolina, bring the number of people charged in the death of Cory Adam Soles to eight. He was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Both men were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning, according to online booking records. As of 10:30 a.m., no charges were listed for Brown. Porter is facing charges of second-degree assault and battery by a mob of failure to appear.

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Soles’ death but warrants indicate that he was beaten to death and that his injuries included a broken leg and nose.

Three other adults and three juveniles, whose names and ages haven’t been released, have been arrested in connection with his death, according to authorities. One of the juveniles has been charged with murder in the case, police said.

Samantha Watts Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jonathan Watts Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center Amber Watts Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, is facing charges of murder; accessory after the fact to a felony; obstructing justice and multiple drug charges. She remains in jail after being arrested on Jan. 16.

Jonathan Watts, 18, of Myrtle Beach, is facing a charge of second-degree assault and battery by a mob. He is out of jail on home detention after being arrested on Jan. 18.

Amber Madison Watts, 21, of Loris, is facing charges of accessory after the fact to a felony and drug charges. She remains in jail after being arrested on Jan. 18.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Samantha Watts and a co-defendant allegedly were involved in beating Soles to death. Amber Watts and an unspecified number of co-defendants allegedly worked together to dispose of Soles’ body and hide evidence.

Jonathan Watts allegedly acted “in concert to assault the victim by mob causing great bodily injury to the victim which was corroborated by witness statements,” the warrants stated.

Count on News13 for updates.