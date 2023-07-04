HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people are hurt after a four-vehicle crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Morgan Road near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Critical injuries are reported, HCFR said. Someone was thrown from their vehicle in the crash.
HCFR was dispatched at about 4:40 to assist, with Loris Fire Department leading the investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here