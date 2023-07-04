HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people are hurt after a four-vehicle crash in the area of N. Highway 701 and Morgan Road near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Critical injuries are reported, HCFR said. Someone was thrown from their vehicle in the crash.

HCFR was dispatched at about 4:40 to assist, with Loris Fire Department leading the investigation.

