HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two of the people injured have “critical injuries,” according to HCFR.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The Horry County Police Department is also assisting.
