AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page.

Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads.

Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page.

“Jonah gained his angel wings at 1:47. He has become one of our many guardian angels. This isn’t goodbye, this is till we meet again. Mommy loves you so much, baby boy.”

Jonah Burton is recognized as an Honorary Police Officer in October 2022

Courtesy: HCPD/Facebook

Burton had celebrated his eighth birthday twice with the Horry County Police Department. Officers hosted a birthday party for him on Dec. 12 and celebrated with him again on Wednesday, his true birthday. HCPD recognized him as an honorary police officer in October.

Burton was diagnosed with the rare form of brain cancer when he was just 18 months old. It was classified by doctors in 2016 as an HGNET with a BCOR mutation.

After three brain surgeries and five bouts of radiation, there was nothing else doctors could do.

The 8-year-old boy made a tremendous impact on the community and was loved by all who met him.