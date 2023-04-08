HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 80-year-old man died Friday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a crash in late March on Highway 544, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Wayne Mansfield, who was driving a vehicle involved in the crash, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after the crash, which happened at about 2:50 p.m. March 28 at the intersection of Prestwick Club Drive and Highway 544, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.