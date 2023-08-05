HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A single-wide mobile home was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning on Bill Grissett Road near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Loris Fire Department assisted and the displaced individuals will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina, according to the post.
